Cllr Patrick Connor Scarteen reports

My two motions for October are as follows, i will also be submitting Municipal Motions for November soon.

1. What has Kerry County County Council done to assist remote working and digital hubs in the County and what are the future plans.

2. That Kerry County Council call upon the Government to put in place further measures and supports to help renew our towns and villages.

County Development Plan:

The process to implement the new County Development plan is well underway and is currently being discussed by Councillors before going out to Public Consultation.

If anyone would like to discuss any aspects of it or would like for me to raise any particular issue, please feel free to contact me.

Local area plan

Reply: The Planning Department are, at present, finalising the DRAFT County Development Plan (CDP) which is due to be considered by the Full Council in November of this year. Following the completion of statutory process to consider and adopt the CDP, the East Iveragh Local Area Plan will be finalised and published for public consultation in mid-2022.

Kenmare Water Supply:

That Kerry County Council request Irish Water to put in place measures for the provision of extra water for Kenmare, there are problems with supply at various times.

Reply: Kenmare is currently supplied by the Kenmare WSS (Lough Eirk), the Kilgarvan WSS (Coomclogherane Lake) and the Dawros Group WSS (Dromoughty Lough).

There is currently adequate spare capacity in these schemes to meet the seasonal peak demand of the town.

The nearby 145-house Bonane GWSS is currently served, without full water treatment, from a private upland stream source. It is planned that Bonane will be connected in the coming weeks to the DawrosGWSS.

Accordingly, it is important that the capacities of all three Schemes, Kenmare, Kilgarvan and Dawros, be optimised, and Kerry County Council / Irish Water will concentrate on this issue, and on reducing leakage/unaccounted-for-water between now and next year’s tourist season.

(I wish to thank our local water operatives who go above and beyond when issues arise)

Kenmare flood relief and defence measures:

REPLY: The retender for the engagement of a Consultant to progress the design and planning of the Kenmare FRS was issued on the government’s eTenders procurement website on Friday 17th September. The deadline for submission of tenders is Friday 19th November. Following successful completion of the tender competition it is hoped that KCC will be in position to award a contract in Q1 2022.