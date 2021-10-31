Black Valley Gaelscoil open for enrolments

Black Valley Gaelscoil is open for enrolments. The school will be a developing Gaelscoil. In the school year 2022/23 junior infants to third class will be taught through immersion education. Pupils from all class groups are welcome to enrol. The school will be the nearest Irish language option for the Kenmare and Beaufort areas. There will be a transport grant available. There is the potential of a bus, should ten or more pupils need to travel more than 2.5 miles to the school. Please get in touch with us by email (gapofdunloens@gmail.com) if you are interested in your child attending a Gaelscoil.