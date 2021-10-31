Kenmare Christmas market is coming!

The Butter Market are delighted to announce their first Indoor Artisan Christmas Market. With some wonderful participants booking, registration has now been extended until Monday 25th November and forms are available online or at the Butter Market coffee shop. All monies raised will be donated to two local charities; Carnegie Arts Centre and St Vincent De Paul. You can expect art, local craft, artisan food, festive cheer and a few surprises so save the date and don’t miss it!

www.kenmarebuttermarket.com