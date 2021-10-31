Busy term at Tahilla National School

Green Schools Flag Award – Global Citizenship Travel

We are delighted to announce that Tahilla CNS received a Green Schools Flag for Global Citizenship Travel. Hard work has paid off and we received our award during an online awards ceremony which took place on Wednesday October 6th. A lot of effort has been put in by the whole school community over the past number of years to achieve such a prestigious award. The children have learned so much about sustainable ways to travel. We put in place a ‘Walk on Wednesdays’ initiative and we even were runners up in the SEAI One Good Idea Competition. We are very excited to get started working towards our next Green Flag, Global Citizenship Biodiversity.

Climate Action Week 11th – 15th of October

As part of Climate Action Week, Tahilla CNS have decided to try and grow as much of our own fruit and veg in the school garden as possible. Last year it was difficult to maintain our garden due to school closures. However, we were delighted to find some delicious carrots during Climate Action Week which we all got a chance to taste.

Autumn scavenger hunts

In the Junior Room the children have been learning all about the season of Autumn and all the interesting changes we begin to see. This October we have been blessed with super weather so we went outside on an Autumn Scavenger hunt. We found acorns, berries and fungi. Unfortunately, we could not spot any hedgehogs getting ready for hibernation but we are keeping a close eye out.