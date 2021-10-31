Tom Crean Base Camp & Brewery is spookily good!

No need to be scared when you’re visiting the Base Camp restaurant which is open for breakfast from 9am-12 and lunch from 12noon – 4pm and the cosy covered in outside dining area has been decorated especially for Halloween Howl!

The fabulous menu of cooked to order freshly prepared food includes light bites, burger, ribs, chowder, soup, toasted sandwich and some delicious vegan options and a great children’s menu.

Don’t leave without trying our delicious homemade cakes and scones, we’re famous for them! Our locally roasted coffee comes from Barbors and our organic teas from the Merchant Princess.

There is a FREE bottle of Dracula’s Squash for children dining with adults and you can take your photo in our witches corner, using our upcycled black bag cloak, hat and broom supplied or wear your own costume. There’s a fabulous prize of breakfast for the best homemade costume so help the environment and upcycle, be creative and, most of all, have fun!

Inside dining is also available and you can pop in for a coffee or just a pint of beer which is brewed onsite and contains no additives or chemicals. A reservation is recommended for our restaurant which opens five days a week (closed Tuesday and Wednesday)

We have great accommodation available and are currently offering a special rate of €80 per night and when you stay two consecutive nights we’ll give you the third night free (subject to availability).

Fancy something dark this Halloween, and who doesn’t, then look no further than Tom Crean Brewery and try our 6 Magpies Stout and refresh your inner spirit this Halloween!

Also available in cans to take home or to drink here are Scurvy Dog IPA, St. Bridget’s Lager, Expedition Red Ale, Killowen Kolsch Style Lager, or you can pop in for a pint of draught. We are proud to brew the only beer in Kenmare, and fabulous beer it is!

You can make a start on that Christmas shopping too, and remember to keep it local this year, with beer hampers, Tom Crean t-shirts, neckers and much more available!

www.tomcreanbrewerykenmare.ie 064-6641589