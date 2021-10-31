Photography exhibition draws large crowd

Joe Magill of Radio Kerry launched a Photography Exhibition in the old dance
hall Blackwater on Saturday October 2nd. The exhibition, featuring stunning local
landscapes along with images of nature and of people, followed a
photography class supported by SKDP which took place over twelve months
during 2019/2020. The class was delivered by award-winning wildlife and
landscape photographer Patrick Kavanagh. Many of the workshops took place
outdoors in scenic locations.
Blackwater Women’s Group organised the classes and hosted the event which
ran for three weekends. The group would like to thank the O’Neill family for
the use of the hall and thank everyone who prepared the building for the
exhibition.
They acknowledges the support Kerry Education & Training Board (KETB) who
have pledged a grant from the Small Cultural Budget.
The aim of the exhibition was to showcase the work of local photographers
and to bring people together safely in a social setting where they could
re-connect with the group and with the wider community.
They acknowledge the support of Kerry County Council’s Community Support
Fund, pledging a grant towards Rebuilding & Reconnecting Communities.
They thanked John McCrohan TÚS Supervisor at South Kerry Development
Partnership (SKDP) and the participants from the TÚS Scheme who did an
excellent job painting the hall.
Many thanks to Joe Magill for launching the exhibition. Joe was very
impressed with the standard of photography on display and he was equally
intrigued with the history of the dance hall which was built in 1946 and
closed in the mid-1960s. It was used as a store house by the O’Neill family
for many years until Blackwater Women’s Group needed a venue to host
photography exhibitions and their annual drama productions. Liam O’Connor,
Lisa Ahern, along with the band and dancers did a show there in 2005 as a
fundraiser for the group’s first book publication ‘Set in Time’.
Joe Magill interviewed members of the photography group along with guests
attending the launch. Some even remembered the dances in the hall. The
interviews can be listened to on the podcast of the Saturday Supplement by
Joe Magill broadcast on Saturday October 16th.
It was a lovely occasion, refreshments were served and local musicians Noreen O’Shea & Jerry
O’Sullivan provided the entertainment. It was great to meet everyone again
and get back to some bit of normality even though the event was run in
accordance with Covid guidelines. Many thanks to everyone who attended the
exhibition.
