Photography exhibition draws large crowd

Joe Magill of Radio Kerry launched a Photography Exhibition in the old dance

hall Blackwater on Saturday October 2nd. The exhibition, featuring stunning local

landscapes along with images of nature and of people, followed a

photography class supported by SKDP which took place over twelve months

during 2019/2020. The class was delivered by award-winning wildlife and

landscape photographer Patrick Kavanagh. Many of the workshops took place

outdoors in scenic locations.

Blackwater Women’s Group organised the classes and hosted the event which

ran for three weekends. The group would like to thank the O’Neill family for

the use of the hall and thank everyone who prepared the building for the

exhibition.

They acknowledges the support Kerry Education & Training Board (KETB) who

have pledged a grant from the Small Cultural Budget.

The aim of the exhibition was to showcase the work of local photographers

and to bring people together safely in a social setting where they could

re-connect with the group and with the wider community.

They acknowledge the support of Kerry County Council’s Community Support

Fund, pledging a grant towards Rebuilding & Reconnecting Communities.

They thanked John McCrohan TÚS Supervisor at South Kerry Development

Partnership (SKDP) and the participants from the TÚS Scheme who did an

excellent job painting the hall.

Many thanks to Joe Magill for launching the exhibition. Joe was very

impressed with the standard of photography on display and he was equally

intrigued with the history of the dance hall which was built in 1946 and

closed in the mid-1960s. It was used as a store house by the O’Neill family

for many years until Blackwater Women’s Group needed a venue to host

photography exhibitions and their annual drama productions. Liam O’Connor,

Lisa Ahern, along with the band and dancers did a show there in 2005 as a

fundraiser for the group’s first book publication ‘Set in Time’.

Joe Magill interviewed members of the photography group along with guests

attending the launch. Some even remembered the dances in the hall. The

interviews can be listened to on the podcast of the Saturday Supplement by

Joe Magill broadcast on Saturday October 16th.

It was a lovely occasion, refreshments were served and local musicians Noreen O’Shea & Jerry

O’Sullivan provided the entertainment. It was great to meet everyone again

and get back to some bit of normality even though the event was run in

accordance with Covid guidelines. Many thanks to everyone who attended the

exhibition.