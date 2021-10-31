Busy Autumn in Blackwater

Classes for Autumn

Exercise & Total Toning Classes with Shirley Pryce in Blackwater Tavern. Classes for the Less Active Tuesdays mornings from 10.30 to 11.30am & classes for the Energetic Tuesday evenings from 7pm to 8pm (or 7.30pm to 8.30pm) €5 per class.

Classes in Biodiversity/Climate Change supported by SKDP are going ahead shortly and are free to participants and open to men and women. There will be four workshops in Blackwater, a visit to an organic farm and visit to a village developed for biodiversity. If interested give your name to Mary in the Shop. A Pollinator Project started in June will be expanded in the coming year.

Singing Classes with Mary Culloty O’Sullivan in Blackwater Tavern on Wednesday afternoon/evening. €50 for 5 weeks with view to a performance in the Tavern for Christmas. New singers welcome, no experience necessary. (All classes & events subject to public health guidelines)

Membership of Blackwater Women’s Group is only €5 and can be dropped into O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater. Members will receive text messages on up-coming activities, classes and social events. Next Meeting Tuesday 9th November. Masks to be worn indoors. Guest Speaker in November on Style/Beauty (subject to public health advice at the time)

There are 5 open access defibrillators in the Blackwater Templenoe Area; Templenoe GAA Pitch, Dromore GAA Pitch, Spillane’s Bar, Blackwater Tavern & John Sheehan’s Direen. They have been added to the AED locater list. Type in AED.rescue.ie and it will take you to the nearest AED (Defibrillator).

Changing Times covers the history of the Blackwater/Templenoe area and is a great archive of local history and a valuable reference source for future generations. It is available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater & Quills Shop Kenmare and can also be posted oversees from Blackwater Post Office. Dr Colum Kenny referenced ‘Changing Times’ during in his presentation on his excellent publication ‘Kenmare, History and Survival’, at the Carnegie Kenmare recently.

Seniors Alert Alarm Scheme. Blackwater Women’s Group are affiliated to POBAL and can apply for Free Personal Monitored Alarms which enable older people to live securely in their homes with confidence and independence. Application forms & information leaflets are available in Blackwater Post Office.

Crime prevention and the text alert system

Insert Kenmare Garda Station number in your phone and if you observe suspicious behavior take the number of the car and report it promptly to Kenmare (or Killarney) Gardaí. The Gardaí will issue a Text Alert to warn the public if appropriate. Text alert application forms available in Blackwater Post Office. Kenmare Garda Station; 064-6641177 Killarney Garda Station; 064-6671160