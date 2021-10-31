Templenoe battles hard

The Templenoe Team which defeated Dr Crokes in the Kerry Petroleum Senior

Football Club Championship Round 2.

Score; Templenoe 3-09, Dr Crokes 1-10. It was the first time defeating Dr

Crokes in the history of the club.

Back Row; L-R; Sean Sheehan, Tadhg Morley, John Rice, Tom Spillane, Conor

Murphy, Gavin Crowley, Dan O’Connor, Josh Crowley Holland, Joseph Sheehan,

Kieran O’Neill, Kieran McCarthy, Colin Crowley, Adrian Spillane, John

Moriarty & Patrick Clifford.

Front Row; L-R; Colum Breen, Mark Casey, Brian Crowley, Mark Looney, Killian

Spillane, Teddy Doyle Captain, Daniel Crowley, Hugh Granville, Michael

Hallissey, Stephen O’Sullivan & John Spillane. Photo by Mary Dec O’Neill

Templenoe’s valiant campaign in the Senior Football Club Championship came

to an end at the hands of reigning champions Austin Stacks in the Semi Final

at Connolly Park Tralee.