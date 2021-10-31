Templenoe battles hard

The Templenoe Team which defeated Dr Crokes in the Kerry Petroleum Senior
Football Club Championship Round 2.
Score; Templenoe 3-09, Dr Crokes 1-10. It was the first time defeating Dr
Crokes in the history of the club.
Back Row; L-R; Sean Sheehan, Tadhg Morley, John Rice, Tom Spillane, Conor
Murphy, Gavin Crowley, Dan O’Connor, Josh Crowley Holland, Joseph Sheehan,
Kieran O’Neill, Kieran McCarthy, Colin Crowley, Adrian Spillane, John
Moriarty & Patrick Clifford.
Front Row; L-R; Colum Breen, Mark Casey, Brian Crowley, Mark Looney, Killian
Spillane, Teddy Doyle Captain, Daniel Crowley, Hugh Granville, Michael
Hallissey, Stephen O’Sullivan & John Spillane. Photo by Mary Dec O’Neill
Templenoe’s valiant campaign in the Senior Football Club Championship came
to an end at the hands of reigning champions Austin Stacks in the Semi Final
at Connolly Park Tralee.