Blackwater News

The Blackwater Photography Exhibition has gone on display in the Carnegie Arts Centre and is open for viewing until Christmas. Images are available for purchase and proceeds go towards the upkeep of five local defibrillators and to offset the cost of annual insurance.

Exercise & Total Toning Classes with Shirley Pryce & Singing Classes with Mary Culloty O’Sullivan have been put on hold for the present due to the high levels of Covid 19 circulating.

Biodiversity is all the different kinds of life you’ll find in one area; the variety of animals, plants, fungi, and even microorganisms like bacteria that make up our natural world. Each of these species and organisms work together in ecosystems, like an intricate web, to maintain balance and support life. Classes on this nature topic are going ahead in January supported by SKDP. This class is free to participants. If interested give your name to Mary in the Shop. Training is open to men & women.

Membership of Blackwater Women’s Group is only €5 and can be dropped into O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater. Members will receive text messages on up-coming activities, classes and social events.

There are 5 open access defibrillators in the Blackwater Templenoe Area; Templenoe GAA Pitch, Dromore GAA Pitch, Spillane’s Bar, Blackwater Tavern & John Sheehan’s Direen. They have been added to the AED locater list. Type in AED.rescue.ie and it will take you to the nearest AED (Defibrillator).

Changing Times covers the history of the Blackwater/Templenoe area and is a great archive of local history and a valuable reference source for future generations. It is available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater and Quills Shop Kenmare and can also be posted oversees from Blackwater Post Office. It would be the perfect Christmas present.

Blackwater Women’s Group are affiliated to POBAL and can apply for free personal monitored alarms which enable older peaople to live securely in their homes with confidence and independence. Application forms and information leaflets are available in Blackwater Post Office.

Crime prevention and the text alert system

Insert Kenmare Garda Station number in your phone and if you observe suspicious behavior take the number of the car and report it promptly to Kenmare (or Killarney) Gardaí. The Gardaí will issue a Text Alert to warn the public if appropriate. Kenmare Garda Station; 064-6641177 Killarney Garda Station; 064-6671160 Text Alert application forms available in Blackwater Post Office