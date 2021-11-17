Kenmare Womens Group

Welcome ladies, I’m sure we can all agree that these past months have affected our lives in ways we never anticipated. New words like cocooning, family bubbles, pods and isolating came into being with covid restrictions changing almost weekly.

Fortunately for the KWG there appears to be some light at the end of that dark tunnel for the time being at least, although a new venue had to be found as the Education Centre could no longer accommodate the group. Heather approached Rev. Alison Gallagher, the new Methodist Minister at Gateway, with a view to using their venue for future meetings and we are fortunately able to meet weekly again on Tuesdays between 11 – 1pm. The change of day might be a problem for some but surely one Tuesday a month at least could be set aside for meeting up with friends? Regrettably we are unable to make use of the kitchen facilities until covid restrictions are lifted further.

With the covid virus still prevalent within the community there are rules that still need to be adhered to although we will endeavour to make the meetings as safe as possible for everyone. Covid certificates will be checked on arrival, masks are mandatory, seating will be spaced out and windows opened so please dress warmly.

The KWG now has a new committee voted in on 2nd November, but sincere thanks must go to the outgoing committee for their dedication during their time in office and for keeping in touch with everyone during lock-down.

From now until the end of the year everyone is most welcome to join us at Gateway with no fees being payable. Gateway is on the Killarney Road just past Centra if you are unsure of the location. For any queries kindly contact Chris on 083 364 9411

We look forward to seeing you on Tuesdays and please remember :-

NO COVID CERTIFICATE – NO MASK – NO ENTRY