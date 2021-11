Kenmare community support was at its best when a resident of Taobh Linn raised her concern about the dark afternoons and evenings, and the need to be visible on the roads and streets. Kenmare Community Care manager Tanya contacted Kenmare Gardai who kindly delivered high-visibility jackets for some of the residents. Garda Liam Hegarty and Garda Sean O’Regan are pictured with Esther Heffernan, Mary Nolan, Peggy Curran and Tanya O’Sullivan.