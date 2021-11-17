Transition Kerry goes organic

A group of enthusiastic participants came to Mike Randles Peafield Organic Farm, Killowen, earlier this month to learn together. Through group discussions, a farm walk and information sharing they examined global and local issues and discussed practical steps which can be taken to make our communities more resilient through fostering vital community networks, skills and connections.

This series of Climate Change and Biodiversity workshops is delivered by Transition Kerry and funded by South Kerry Development Programme through LEADER funding and organised by Kenmare Tidy Towns. Further information from kenmarett@gmail.com