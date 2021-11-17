Thursday Film Night at the Carnegie is back!

Admission €8 (students €6)

• Tickets online at www.carnegieartskenmare.ie

• Tickets on the door – cash only

• Covid restrictions & social distancing apply

• Numbers restricted – face mask to be worn

Thursday November 18th 8pm

The Father

Starring Antony Hopkins and Olivia Coleman

Thursday November 25th 8pm

The Mystery of Henri Pick

Presented with the support of the French Embassy in Ireland and the Institut Français.

A discovery within a Breton library launches the posthumous career of Henri Pick, a pizza chief who died two years earlier and, according to his widow, had never read a book in his life. A veritable literary whodunit ensues to unravel the enigma that is Henri Pick.