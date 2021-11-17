Blackwater Photography Exhibition opens at The Carnegie

Blackwater Women’s Group ran a series of photography classes facilitated by award-winning wildlife and landscape photographer Patrick Kavanagh during 2019/2020 and held an Exhibition of their work in Blackwater, which ran over three weekends in October. The exhibition was launched by Joe Magill of Radio Kerry and was featured on the Saturday Supplement October 16th which is up on podcast.

The exhibition showcased beautiful local landscapes, along with images of nature and portraits; it got an excellent review in the Evening Echo from Collette Sheridan who was holidaying locally. Majella O’Sullivan of Kerry’s Eye and Sinead Kelleher of the Kerryman also wrote nice articles on the event.

People were so impressed with the quality of images on display that it was suggested that it should be exhibited in Kenmare also, and the Carnegie Arts Centre was approached and agreed to host it. The exhibition is open for viewing in the Carnegie from Thursday November 18th until Christmas. Keep an eye on the Facebook pages of Blackwater Women’s Group and the Carnegie Arts Centre for updates on viewing times.

Copies of the images will be available for purchase; framed images cost €70 and mounted images cost €45 and will make excellent Christmas presents. The proceeds will go towards the purchase of batteries and defibrillator pads for five community defibrillators in the Blackwater/Templenoe area and to offset the cost of the group’s annual insurance. All regular fundraisers were cancelled over the past two years due to the pandemic.

Many thanks to all at the Carnegie Arts Centre for their help in hosting the exhibition.