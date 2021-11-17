Kenmare and District Garden Club

Due to the increase again of covid cases in the area, 2021 finishes on a bit of a low for the garden club. We had hoped to have our first indoor meeting for a long time in our usual venue at The Gateway, Kenmare, listening to Billy Clifford, Kenmare’s organic producer, encouraging us in our efforts on the vegetable patch, and then perhaps our Christmas party for December. However, under the current circumstances, both events seemed unwise. The club is none the less hopeful of a reopening of activities in February 2022, when we look forward to welcoming back enrolled members and also the new folk who have expressed an interest in joining the club and who are now on our mailing list. In the meantime, the committee are meeting to finalize a list of interesting talks and outings for the coming year.

So hopefully a date for your new 2022 diary is Thursday, February 3rd, The Gateway, Kenmare. Coffee and welcome from 7pm followed by AGM and talk.

Contact Stephen Austen on 087 9112876 for further information if you are interested in becoming a member.