TEAMS

The season’s only just begun but we’re already seeing some fantastic performances from our youngsters in the Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League! At the time of writing, Inter Kenmare’s teams were the early league leaders in the U16 Girls’ Premier Division, U15 Boys’ Division 1 and U15 Boys’ Division 2, the U14 Boys’ Premier Division and Division 2, the U13 Boys’ Division 2 South, and the U12 Boys’ Division 2.

Lower down the age groups, our U11 boys had a visit to MEK in Killarney postponed due to bad weather, but it ended up raining goals when the rearranged fixtures saw a 5-5 draw and a 6-4 win for Inter. The Academy boys and girls also enjoyed a trip to Killarney Celtic, where there was “great fun and goals galore”. You can find out how all our teams are getting on by following the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/inter.kenmare.

LOTTO

Inter Kenmare is fundraising for the future, and you can support your local soccer club by taking part in our online lotto. Registration and playing is simple and easy at www.ourgrassroots.ie/club/interkenmare. There’s a rolling jackpot up for grabs, currently standing at €3,475 (at the time of writing). Recent winners of our weekly €30 prize have been Mary Curtin, Helen Corkery, Kieran Moriarty and Majella O’Sullivan. If you can contribute €5 for three lines or €10 for seven lines, it would mean the world to our youngsters and senior players!

CLUB SHOP

Wear the blue and black with pride and show your colours by making a much-appreciated purchase from the Inter Kenmare club shop. We have jackets, shirts, training tops, beanie hats and more besides. Visit www.teamwear.ie/your-shop/inter-kenmare-fc.html to see the full range.a