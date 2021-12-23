Cllr. Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen reports

Wishing the people of the Kenmare Area a Happy & Holy Christmas and a Healthy and Content 2022. This year has been another very challenging year for so many. I hope people have a nice and safe Christmas break.

Thank you to Volunteers and Frontline Workers:

Volunteers throughout Kerry have been fantastic throughout the pandemic. Community spirit has been unbelievable.

Well done to community groups, clubs and individuals helping friends, neighbors or those in need of assistance. Thanks also to all who helped me in my duties throughout the year.

Storm Barra:

Thanks to Kerry County Council outdoor staff, ESB, Irish Water and Gas Networks Ireland for assisting in bringing back normality to homes and communities after the RED warning weather event. If assistance is needed in the future feel free to contact me on 087 2904325 or the various emergency services as follows:

Emergencies: 112/999

Kerry County Council 066 7183 588

Irish Water 1850 278 278

ESB Networks 1850 372 999

Gas Networks Ireland 1850 205 050

Peninsula lands , Kenmare:

Great news was received recently when Minister for Rural & Community Development Heather Humphries TD allocated a grant of €200,000 to Kerry County Council for the development of an eco trail at the Peninsula Lands. This will greatly enhance this wonderful community amenity. There has been great collaboration between Kerry County Council and community groups such as the Peninsula Group, KMEG and Tidy Towns and others on improving this fantastic public amenity on the shores of Kenmare bay.

County Development Plan:

There is a long process before the five year plan is finalised. I made a detailed submission including amendments and suggestions, a draft will be going out to public consultation and its important people have their say on plans for the County for the next five years.

The Local Area Plan is different, this plan will be going out to public consultation next year, i stated how disgraceful it is that it is taking so long.

Monthly motions:

That Kerry County Council appoint a dedicated Town & Village Renewal Officer to deal with issues such as dereliction, to liaise with Town Renewal Groups, capitalize upon the Town Center First Strategy etc.

That Kerry County Council again call upon the Dept of Agriculture and the Marine to ban Pair Trawling within 6 nautical miles of the coast.

Cllr. Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen