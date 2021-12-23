Expert Ellen!

The winners of the 2021 Continental Tyres National Adventure Race Series have been honoured, after a pandemic-enforced hiatus in 2020. The 12 prize winners in both the male and female series, including expert and sport categories, took part in five of Ireland’s most challenging adventure races to claim a podium finish in this year’s series with Ellen Vitting winning the 2021 Expert Women category.

The Continental Tyres National Adventure Race Series is a national multi-sport adventure racing competition (running/cycling/kayaking) that takes place in some of the most spectacular locations in the country. The series commenced in Kenmare and concluded in Glendalough and included races in all four provinces.

This expert course is a longer race, requiring additional competitor endurance covering a long off-road and mountain trail run, a challenging cycle route and solo kayak.