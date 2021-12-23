Just as we were beginning to again enjoy weekly meetings during November, new Covid-19 guidelines were issued for the whole country. The committee has been left with no choice but to suspend all meetings until further notice. Since then, news of the Omicron variant has emerged and already, fresh restrictions have been imposed on the country. However, we must remain positive as we have the protection of the Covid vaccination in our favour. Christmas is coming and hopefully in the New Year, news will be more positive.

Stay safe and stay well everyone!

Merry Christmas from all at the Kenmare Women’s Group.