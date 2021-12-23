Inter Kenmare’s official club lotto is taking part in an amazing Christmas giveaway. For the draw on Thursday 16th December we not only have our €3,725 jackpot up for grabs, but also one of three PlayStation 5 consoles (get it in time for Christmas!), plus a family break for three days at Center Parcs Holiday Village in Longford Forest.

To give yourself even more chance of winning, and to help support your local club at the same time, why not buy three lines for €5 or seven lines for €10. Registration and playing is simple and easy at www.ourgrassroots.ie/club/interkenmare. Please note that the PlayStation and Center Parcs prizes are part of the main draw for all clubs involved in the Our Grassroots Fundraiser platform.

As the weather turns, our Sunday Soccer Academy has switched to being held at the Kenmare Shamrocks GAA astroturf facility at Father Breen Park, at the usual time of 10am – 11am.

You can find out how all our sides are getting on by following the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/inter.kenmare, where you’ll find regular match fixtures and results updates. The pick of the bunch in recent weeks has to be Laoise Carey scoring five times in our U17 Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine team’s 6-1 victory against Skibbereen!

Wear the blue and black with pride and show your colours by making a much-appreciated purchase from the Inter Kenmare club shop. We have jackets, shirts, training tops, beanie hats and more besides. Visit www.teamwear.ie/your-shop/inter-kenmare-fc.html to see the full range.