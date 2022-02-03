Inbhear Sceine Gaels Ladies Football Club would like to thank everyone who supported their WREN fundraiser on St. Stephens Day. The girls thoroughly enjoyed bringing back this tradition to Kenmare and surrounding areas, and all proceeds raised will go towards our pitch development fund to help build our field of dreams.
Wren returns!
