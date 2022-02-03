Cllr Dan McCarthy reports

I would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year and hope all had a lovely Christmas despite the restrictions.

I have asked Kerry County Council to clean the moss from the footpaths at Old Kenmare Graveyard as it’s the height of danger.

I would like wish Jerry Hurley a very Happy Retirement from one of the longest family run business in Kenmare

Going forward again this year if anyone needs my help in any way I would like to remind people that I will always do my very best. Just contact me on 087 2224411

Dan