Christmas Day swim raised funds for KMHA

A in aid of Kerry Mental Health Association KMHA, Kenmare branch, took place at Kenmare Pier organised by Kieran O’Shea of Pro-Service and his family from Bonane. A big crowd turned out to swim and support the charity and €800 was raised, €750 on the day with a further €50 dropped into Kenmare Flowers after the event.

The €800 raised will go to Kenmare branch of Kerry Mental Health Association, supporting clients of KMHA. Classes and activities for clients at Fiachne Day Centre are supported by KMHA and clients in the community get supports as requested by the local Community Mental Health Nurse, including hampers and coffee vouchers which were given to clients at Christmas.

Kieran and the O’Shea family, and the Kenmare branch of Kerry Mental Health Association, would like to thank everyone who attended this now annual event for their generous contributions, it was good craic and for a great cause. pics Mary O’Neill