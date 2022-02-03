Kenmare Shamrocks GAA

There was no winner of last weeks GAA Lotto draw for a jackpot of €5,800. The numbers drawn were 05, 20, 24, 29

Lucky Dip Prizes

Winners of €50 cash; Yvonne O’Donoghue & Jerry Riney (annual ticket)

Winners of €25 voucher for Daybreak, Kenmare; Marian O’Sullivan & Ger Cronin (annual ticket)

Next week’s draw with a jackpot of €6,000 will take place in Kenmare town so look out for our Pop-Up tent, and the draw will also be going out ‘live’ on our Facebook page.

You can play online at www.kenmaregaa.ie/club-shop

Congratulations to Ciaràn Tuohy, pictured with club chairman Gary McCarthy presenting him with the cheque, who won the €500 Christmas lotto bonus prize in our weekly lotto draw.

It was a privilege to have Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy visit Kenmare just before Christmas where club chairman Gary McCarthy presented him with his annual lotto ticket.