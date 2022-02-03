Golf in Kenmare

Ring of Kerry GC Update

Firstly we would like to welcome our new members that joined last year and played in the weekly competitions, entries were up by almost 100% from the year before so well done to the committee and our generous sponsors SuperValu & Topline McCarthys.

Following our club AGM on the 19th December2021 we would like to welcome our 2022 committee members.

Captain – Eugene O’Sullivan

Hon Secretary – Simon Stauch

Treasurer – George Harrington

Handicap Secretary – Cyril O’Donoghue

Competition Secretary – JB McCarthy

Ex Captain – Claude Law

PR – Derek Hillier

Committee – Michael O’Sullivan

Committee – Martin Veldhoen

Full 7 Day membership is available at €400 per year

Kenmare GC Update

Happy New year from all at Kenmare Golf Club. We hope all your golfing dreams come true in 2022. If you’ve finally made the correct decision to start or return to golf, give us a call on 064-6641291. New or experienced golfers will get a great welcome, help with finding playing partners or with learning the game and will find a vibrant atmosphere to join up and play golf in. Membership is open with packages to suit all golfers and families.

Kenmare GC Officers Drive-in

The Kenmare GC Officers will complete their annual drive-in on Sunday Jan 16th at 2pm.

The day will start with a scramble from 9.30, followed by the drive in.

We’d like to with Captain Clara Brosnan, Captain Sean Finn, President Tommy Crowley, Junior Captain Holly Arthur and Junior Captain Eoghan Llywelyn all the best for the year ahead.

One Club Pilot Model 2022

Kenmare Golf Club are delighted to be part of Golf Ireland’s “One Club” pilot model for 2022. We’re one of 12 clubs in the country that have been selected to pilot a model of inclusivity and integration between men’s and ladies clubs.

This is a follow-on from the men’s and ladies golf unions merging in 2021. Its an honour four us to be one of the clubs leading the way on this initiative and representing member-owned clubs in the process.

Golf Results – Kenmare GC

Dec 26th – 31st

Results from our Christmas Fun Rumble sponsored by a shy and generous club member over 15 holes are:

- Eugene Downing & Robin Clifford – 54 points

- Bruce Mulcahy & Henk Bons – 51 points (OCB back nine)

- Paul Brown & Noel Downing – 51 points (OCB back nine)

Men’s Autumn Gold, 23rd Dec, Winner Sean Crowley.