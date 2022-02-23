Adopt a Green Mile is back!

In 2021 the families of Kenmare and surrounds came together and collected over 1700kg of rubbish and covered over 125 miles of main roads and byroads.

This year once again you can pick up your Green Bags from Sherry FitzGerald Daly or Kenmare Post office.

Rubbish will be collected on Saturdays between the February 19th and March 5th from the following collection points;

Kenmare; Creamery car park, Riversdale Layby. Cleady Cross, Tubbrid Cross, 2 Mile Bridge.

Tuosist; New Lane Cross & Dawros Cross

Templenoe/ Blackwater; Blackwater Bridge & Vestry Car Park

Lauragh; Church Car park

Send your photos into Elaine Daly on 086 8113068/ elaine@seandaly.com to enter a draw for a Lorge Easter egg. All participating children will get an Easter Egg!

**Please note only ‘GREEN BAGS’ can be used**