Aisling brings the harp online

Aisling began playing the harp at the age of 9 and was taught by several teachers over the years, in that time learning by ear, by music, completing grade exams and a degree in Music with Arts from UCC. Over the past decade, Aisling has recorded several albums, the most recent being ‘Hibernate,’ by Woven Kin (a duo project between Aisling and Siobhán Moore). As well as this, Aisling has been fortunate enough to travel the world with her harp, playing music in several groups with exceptional musicians.

Talking to The Kenmare News Aisling told us, “Now I have turned my attention to teaching the harp. I love sharing the magic of this instrument with others; it really has so much to offer. I am teaching privately, doing one-to-one lessons from home and also via Zoom. I have found teaching over Zoom to be really successful, I hadn’t thought you’d get the same experience/quality as a student learning online but I found it to work really well. It means I can teach people anywhere in the world, or even people locally who get to save on travel time and learn in their pj’s, if they so please. I also am very happy to teach in person.

“I also have just made my first online course in Song Accompaniment for beginner harpers which you can view on https://onlineharpcourses.aislingurwin.com/ This course can be done at your own pace and at your own time and teaches total beginners how to play the harp with a focus on songs and song accompaniment.

“Within my own teaching and also performance in general, I am passionate about sharing the versatility of this instrument with others. It doesn’t have to be a girl in a tower playing Greensleeves (although that has its place), it can be that and so much more. The harp can have tremendous rhythm and fire to it as well as being ethereal and soothing.”

Talented harpist Aisling Urwin has a few slots available for harp lessons, either via Zoom or in-person and is also offering a new online harp course at https://onlineharpcourses.aislingurwin.com/

You can contact Aisling on 085 2789045 and find out more on www.aislingurwin.com/