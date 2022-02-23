Spring at the Carnegie Arts Centre

Spring is a time for fresh starts and new beginnings and The Carnegie Arts Centre cannot wait to present a full programme of events this year.

If the last two years of lockdowns have taught us anything it is the extent to which the arts play a vital role in bringing our community together and it is with this in mind that we are delighted to welcome back our local drama group The Carnegie Players.

Chairman of the Carnegie Players, Noel Crowley, is committed to supporting the Carnegie Arts Centre, “We are very lucky that we have such a fine facility in Kenmare and we hope that everyone will support it. I’m looking forward to getting back on stage again. I missed the buzz and also the great community spirit that goes with it,” he said.

Rehearsals are already underway for not one, but two, productions. The first of the season is ‘Letters Of A Love-Hungry Farmer,” by John B. Keane, a humourous series of letters written by a lovelorn Kerry farmer in search of a wife. The cast includes Padraic Cahill, Noel Crowley, David Dwyer and Susan Hennessy, all of whom have great experience performing the plays of John B. Letters of a Love Hungry Farmer by The Carnegie Players will run from February 25th – 27th at 8pm, tickets €10.

Masks required until 28th February

In March, the Carnegie Players will present a darker, more sinister drama ‘Dial M For Murder’ by Sam Cree. Made famous by Alfred Hitchcock’s world-renowned film of 1950, this play will leave you on the edge of your seat as it explores how even the best laid plans for the perfect murder can take an unexpected turn.

Tickets are €15 (students €12) and it will run from March 25th -28th at 8pm.

Film Club

Wildfire Thursday 17th February @ 8pm

The story of two sisters who grew up on the fractious Irish border. When one of them, who has been missing, finally returns home, the intense bond with her sister is re-ignited. Together they unearth their mother’s past but uncovered secrets and resentments which have been buried deep, threaten to overwhelm them.

Mothering Sunday Thursday 24th February @ 8pm

Set in 1924, in the wake of World War I, the film follows the life of Jane Fairchild, an orphaned maid who spends Mothering Sunday with her long-term love, Paul, the boy from the nearby manor house who is engaged to marry another woman. But events that neither can foresee will change the course of Jane’s life forever.

Riders of Justice Thursday 3rd March @ 8pm

Markus returns home to care for his daughter when his wife dies in a tragic train accident. However, when a survivor claims foul play, Markus suspects his wife was murdered and embarks on a mission to find those responsible. “A darkly humorous revenge thriller with satisfying depth and a dash of savory quirk.”

King Richard Thursday 10th March @ 8pm

Armed with a clear vision and a brazen, 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his two daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training on courts in Compton, Calif., Richard shapes the girls’ commitment and keen intuition. Together, the Williams family defies the odds and the prevailing expectations.

€8 (Students €6) Masks required until 28th February

Tickets online at https://www.carnegieartskenmare.ie/

As always, thank you so much to our volunteers, supporters and friends for their continued support and commitment. We look forward to seeing you all soon.

The Box Office is open every Thursday and Friday 10am – 5pm

Phone 064 6648701.