Cllr Dan McCarthy reports

Holy Cross Church. As I write my notes today, I am so disappointed and shocked to see the vandalism/graffiti at the front of Holy Cross church Kenmare. Everyone is entitled to their own beliefs; I cannot believe that someone would go to this level to express their own beliefs. I wish to offer my support to Fr George Hayes and all of the parish committee at this time.

Blessing of the Plough. I was delighted to attend the blessing of the plough in St Patricks Church Kenmare which was a wonderful service and I would like to thank all those involved.

Darkness into Light walk. I have put in a request to the organisers of the Darkness into Light walk that Kenmare will be in a position to host the walk again this year.

Kerry County Council Motions:

At this month’s area meeting I have secured funding for the removal of the moss on the footpaths at Old Kenmare graveyard. I am still awaiting a reply on the construction of extra footpaths in Holy Cross graveyard.

I have asked that Kerry County Council look into a solution for the recurrent flooding issues that occur on the section of road between the Pier Cross to the Suspension Bridge.

I have also highlighted as a matter of urgency that funding be sought for the urgent upgrade of the Bonane road, I have stressed that this is one of the worst roads in the county, and I am hopefully awaiting a positive response.