Kenmare Triathlon Club enjoyed their first outing this year last weekend and invite anyone interested to come along every Sunday at 9am to meet like minded people interested in just getting out on the bike or doing a spot of training for events such as the Ring of Beara or the Quest. This Sunday cycle is for all levels and they especially welcome beginners. For more information take a look at their facebook page www.facebook.com/KenmareTriathlonClub