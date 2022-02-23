Kenmare Kestrels gets season off to a brilliant start

January was a very busy month of basketball with each team settling back on the court and making solid progress

U12 Girls who had a great win at home against Gneeveguilla.

U12 Div1 Boys plays faced a strong St Mary’s in Castleisland. The boys didn’t come away victorious but learned a lot.

U12 Boys Div 3 took on Currow at home and defeated the visitors 36 to 28.

U14 Div1/2 Girls played the skillful St Mary’s at home. The girls played fantastically well as a team.

U14 Div3 girls played St Paul’s in the middle of the month, winning 26-22 with Róisín Ní Liatháin being the MVP of the game. They played St Joseph’s at home at the end of the month. This game proved a big challenge for the team. Yet again they stepped up to the mark with Grace O’Shea and Ella Healy getting some brilliant plays. Roisin again proved her talents to secure the win 30-27.

U14 Boys held their nerve and got a great win against Tralee Imperials 39-37. It was a game that came right down the buzzer an a great exhibition of top class basketball by both sides.

U16 Boys squad have been fighting for every possession this season and got a big win over the TK Bobcats at home. Strong rebounding, fast breaks and ‘turning on the style’ ensured a 58-40 win. Each player made a different contribution to the win with Peter Crushell, Dawid Grebowiec, Donncha O’Sullivan and Zach O’Shea on fine shooting form. Cathal McSwiney was sinking 3 pointers and David O’Connor, with his MVP performance after topping the score sheet. It’s clear this team is on the way up.

U16 Div3A girls played away against St Brendan’s and were victorious 31-28. Later on in the month they hosted St Anne’s and were so unlucky with just one point separating the two sides at the end of the 4th quarter. 36-35. The girls will reassess and look forward to the next game.

U16 Div3B girls were our busiest squad this month playing 3 games. Earlier on in the month they faced St Bridgets and won comprehensively 52-26. Their game of the season so far was against Rathmore, the team played excellently throughout. Sophie Ryan remained cool and calm was the player to ensure the one point victory for the home team,he match finished 33-32. The tables turned against the U16s in their next game against Glenbeigh with some fantastic link up plays, were strong in defence but were unfortunately on the side who this time lost by a point. It ended 32-31 to Glenbeigh. Games like these are a great experience for young and developing teams. Being on both sides of a tight match make you hunger it a little more next time and the next team better watch out!

The last of our U16 girls are the Div2 panel. The girls were in control of the game from the first whistle, controlling the tempo, possession and most importantly the scoreboard. Ballybunion Wildcats gave the girls are great game. Both teams showed some excellent skill. Well done to Kestrels who won 62-43.

U18 Boys faced a formidable KCYMS. The visitors were very strong and showed some weaknesses in the defence however Kestrels kept fighting until the end, with some lovely rebounding and sharp shooting. KCYMS won a scoreline of 82 to 55.

U18 Girls were on the road against Killarney Cougars in the middle of the month. The girls won by just one basket with Grace O’Brien and Chloe Cremin being top scorers for Kestrels finishing 39-37.

Finally Senior Ladies took on St Paul’s in Kenmare. The game started off on a quick pace and the tempo didn’t slow down throughout and a huge first quarter put both teams on 15points going into the second. St Paul’s stepped it up a gear and by the end of the 3rd quarter the ladies trailled. The Senior ladies are learning from each game, just as the younger teams are, and are confident heading into the rest of the season.

Kenmare Kestrels would like to congratulate Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine girls basketball team on reaching the All Ireland Championships. We know you were all so disappointed in the outcome but everyone at the club is so proud of each and everyone one of you. Having the chance to play in the National Arena is something a lot of players won’t ever get the opportunity to do. You will always be multiple All Ireland Champions and no one can take that from you.

Finally a huge congratulations to U14 baller Phoebe O’Shea who is not only a proficient player on the court but also on the football pitch. Phoebe made her debut for the Republic of Ireland at the end of the month in January where they defeated Northern Ireland 3-0.

The season is off to a brilliant start and please keep an eye on our facebook page for all the latest news.