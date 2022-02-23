Great results from South Munster Schools Cross Country

Minor Girls 1500: Doireann O’Neill was 6th overall and lead her team of Emi Curran, Grace Poff, Freya Dale and Amy Arthur to 3rd team prize.

Junior Girls 2000m: Kate O’Connor was 4th overall.

Inter Girls 3000m: Maria Murnane was 4th overall and lead the team of Ella Hussey, Holly Arthur, Kayla Dineen, Roisin Llewelyn and Mya Granville to 1st team prize.

Senior Girls 3000m: Abby Dunlop was 9th and lead the team of Emilia Antolak, Clara McElligott, Lucy Daly, Julia Harrington and Martha O’Sullivan to 3rd team prize.

Junior Boys 3000m: Seamus O’Donoghue was 1st overall and ran a very impressive race leading the race from start to finish and lead his team of Liam O’Sullivan, Kieran O’Sullivan, Michael Jones and Colum Kelleher. to 3rd team prize.

Inter Boys 4000m: Kieran O’Donoghue was 5th and Tommy Arthur was 6th overall and the team of Kieran O’Donoghue, Tommy Arthur, Thomas O’Reilly, Tomàs Smyth, Eoghan Llewelyn and Tommy Meagher won 3rd team prize.

It was a very successful day and all the athletes have qualified for the Munster Schools Cross Country on Friday February 18th.

Good luck to all the athletes in the Munsters and wishing them all continued success.