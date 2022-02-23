Kilgarvan GAA senior footballers travelled to John Mitchels to play Currow in the first round of the Div2 East Kerry Super League.

Kilgarvan playing with the wind in the first half. The first half was a tightly contested affair with nothing separating the sides. Currow opened the scoring which was quickly followed by a point for Kilgarvan’s Daniel Casey. Corey Murphy converted a free for Kilgarvan. Currow got the next two points. Kilgarvan’s Ronan Foley and Daniel Casey replied with two more super points. Currows pointed and then Daniel Casey converted a free for Kilgarvan to make it 5 points to 4 with 20 minutes played. Currow got the next two points before Kilgarvan’s Corey Murphy scored a fine point to make it 6 points a piece at half time.

The wind played a big factor in the second half. Currow’s shot which looked to be going over the bar went just under and lobbed the Kilgarvan keeper to make it 1-06 to 0-06 5 minutes into the second half. This was followed by a point by currow. Kilgarvan had a couple of wides and a goal saved. Currow no 18 scored a tap in goal before great link up play saw Kilgarvan’s Ronan Foley find the back of the Currow net with a bullet of a goal to make it 2-07 to 1-06 with 12 minutes left. Further points from currow and a final point by Kilgarvan’s connie cremin finshed the game with Currow the winners on a score line of 2-11 to 1-07.

Team: Paul Gleeson, Gary Randles, Liam Twomey, Eoin O Shea, Shane O Sullivan, Jack Foley, Keith Harrington, Richard O Sullivan, John Mark Foley, Ronan Foley (1-01), Darragh O Brien, Cian O Connell, Tadgh O Donoghue, Daniel Casey (0-03, 0-01f), Corey Murphy (0-02, 0-01f) Subs Connie Cremin (0-01)for John Mark Foley, Dion Murphy Manager Mickey Foley, Selectors Pat Twomey John Foley Colum Kelleher

It’s great to be back on the pitch, we are looking forward to a great year with these fine dedicated players! #CillGharbhainAbu