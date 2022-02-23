Kenmare Shamrocks GAA

Congratulations to Orla Murphy who won our Lotto Jackpot earlier this month. Orla was delighted to receive a phone call on that Sunday night telling her that she had won €6,000. Her four lucky numbers were 4,7,11 and 13.

“If you’re not in you can’t win !!!”

Lotto News

There was no winner of this week’s GAA Lotto draw for a JACKPOT of €2,400.

Numbers drawn were:

“Lucky Dip Prizes”

Winners of €50 cash: Jean O Sullivan “Tim” (online) & Sarah O’Sullivan, Dawros

Winners of €25 voucher for: Tim Crowley(annual) & Sarah McNamara (online)

Next week’s draw with a jackpot of €2,600 will take place in Kenmare town so look out for our Pop-Up tent. The draw will also be going out “live” on our Facebook page.

Membership

Just a reminder that membership is now due for 2022. You can renew this on our website kenmaregaa.ie by clicking on the “Club shop” tab.