Kenmare Library recommends

Kenmare Library and Kenmare Family Resource Centre have introduced a book recommendation rotation which will run over the next few months. For March they have introduced six new books for you to explore.There will be a dedicated stand for the six different books in Kenmare Library which have been carefully curated by Kenmare’s local Health and Wellbeing link worker, the books selected are all centred around self-help and wellbeing. Evidence shows us that using books to improve our mental health works. Reading has the power to offer comfort, solace, escapism, and advice when we need it most. It can also give useful advice, solve a problem, or provide escapism from life’s challenges. So why don’t you borrow a book from your local Kenmare Library today?

Amongst the books are A Mindfulness Guide for the Frazzled by Ruby Wax who lays out her mindfulness techniques, making simple changes that give us time to breathe, reflect and live in the moment. With mindfulness advice for relationships, for parents, for children and for teenagers. Frazzled is the guide you need for a healthier, happier life. Ruby’s approach to mindfulness is something that can help us all as she teaches us to learning to notice your thoughts and feelings so you can truly experience life.

Other books include Coping with memory problems; With the end in mind; The boy with the topknot, a memoir of love, secrets and lies in Wolverhampton; The Recovery Letters, addressed to people experiencing depression; and The Comfort Book which shares reflections on hope, survival, and the messy miracle of being alive, a book to pick up when you need the wisdom of a friend, the comfort of a hug or a reminder that hope comes from unexpected places.