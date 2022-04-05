Emma shares her lockdown adventures!

We are delighted to announce that ‘Adventure Lockdown,’ a stunning photography exhibition featuring local artist Emma Browne, is currently on display. A native of Tuosist, Emma is well known in her locality as a very talented and creative multi-disciplinary artist. During lockdown, she took part in online art classes, through the support of Enable Ireland, along with two other service owners, Seamus O’Sullivan from Listowel and Orlaith Mangan from Killarney. The three friends met online several times a week under the guiding hand of their Kerry ETB tutor, Breda Foran. “I used to go out in the evening to wind down from being on the computer,” Emma explained. “I took my camera with me and when I’d spot a good shot, my assistant would take it for me.”

Now their dream of exhibiting their work has become an exciting reality as ‘Adventure Lockdown’ begins its countywide tour in The Carnegie Arts Centre for the month of March, before moving onto St. John’s Theatre, Listowel and Killarney House and Gardens. Emma takes great pride in her work and she hopes that those who come to view the exhibition will enjoy seeing all the photos. “Even though we were all so far apart, taking the photographs kept us together and reminded us of how beautiful each of our localities really are,” she said.

Thursday, 10th March – Friday, 1st April

Tuesday – Friday 10am – 5pm.