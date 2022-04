Need some drama in your life?

Just dial “M” For Murder!

March 25th – 28th @ 8pm

Carnegie Players present ‘Dial M For Murder’ by Sam Cree. Made famous by Alfred Hitchcock’s world-renowned film of 1950, this play will leave you on the edge of your seat as it explores how even the best laid plans for the perfect murder can take an unexpected turn.

Tickets €15 (students €12)