Dan McCarthy reports

I would like to wish everyone a Happy St Patricks Day. It will be great to see Parades happening in the country again and looking forward to seeing the parade in Sneem once again

Council motions

I’m glad I have received a positive response to the request I put into the Council with regards to improving the junction at Clady Cross. I have again raised the issue in regards the footpath to Cill Mhuire and I am wait on an update on this matter. I have again asked Kerry County Council for funding for the Bonane Road. I have requested that the Council erect lights on the footpath between The Convent and the entrance to Forelands.

Farming

There is exceptional prices for both Sheep and Cattle but once again the farmer is on the losing side of this with soaring prices for fertilizer, feed and fuel. I have asked the Minister for Agriculture to introduce a fertilizer subsidy and am awaiting his response

The Carnegie Players

Congratulations once again to the drama group in Kenmare for the wonderful production of Letters of a Love Hungry Farmer. What an excellent night with great acting and well done to all involved.