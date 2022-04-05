Matt bolts the door!

We can’t wait to see the latest production from Matt Sullivan as his newest venture ‘Bolt The Door’ Heritage Films began filming its first community documentary. This fascinating film features the story of local Sheen valley man Captain John Flynn, a veteran of the Great War and training officer of the Kerry No.2 Flying Column with Adam Duggan, Act1 Military Services, helping Matt to bring this period in history to life. Matt hopes to have a teaser trailer out in a couple of weeks so watch this space!