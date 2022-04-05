Posted on by

Templenoe defeats Droimid Pearses

The Templenoe Team that Defeated Droimid Pearses on Sunday 6th March 2022 in Templenoe.
Templenoe.
Back Row L-R; Brian Crowley, Josh Crowley Holland, Kieran O’Neill, John
Morley, Martin Reilly, Michael F O’Connor, Conor Murphy, John Moriarty, Mark
Casey, Mark Looney & Kieran McCarthy.
Front Row; L-R; Aidan Crowley, Sean Sheehan, Hugh Granville, Daniel Crowley,
Colin Crowley, Colm Breen, Michael O’Sullivan, Michael Hallissey, Dan
O’Connor & Stephen O’Sullivan.
Photo by Mary D O’Neill

Final Score Templenoe 5-11 (26) Droimid Pearses 1-10 (13) The Templenoe
senior footballers had their first win of the year Sunday on 6th March at
home to Dromid Pearses. Four first half goals from; Sean Sheehan (1), Brian
Crowley (2) and the impressive Aidan Crowley (1) paved the way for a
comprehensive victory. By half time Templenoe were 4-8 to 0-6 ahead. Brian
Crowley completed his hat trick in the second half. The result is a welcome
morale boost ahead of the start of the County League in a fortnight’s time.

Templenoe scorers: Aidan Crowley (1-5) Brian Crowley(3-1, 2pen), Martin
Reilly (0-2), Sean Sheehan (1-0), Kieran McCarthy (0-1), Stephen O’Sullivan
(0-2) .

