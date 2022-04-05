Templenoe defeats Droimid Pearses

The Templenoe Team that Sunday on 6th March in

Templenoe.

Back Row L-R; Brian Crowley, Josh Crowley Holland, Kieran O’Neill, John

Morley, Martin Reilly, Michael F O’Connor, Conor Murphy, John Moriarty, Mark

Casey, Mark Looney & Kieran McCarthy.

Front Row; L-R; Aidan Crowley, Sean Sheehan, Hugh Granville, Daniel Crowley,

Colin Crowley, Colm Breen, Michael O’Sullivan, Michael Hallissey, Dan

O’Connor & Stephen O’Sullivan.

Photo by Mary D O’Neill

Final Score Templenoe 5-11 (26) Droimid Pearses 1-10 (13) The Templenoe

senior footballers had their first win of the year Sunday on 6th March at

home to Dromid Pearses. Four first half goals from; Sean Sheehan (1), Brian

Crowley (2) and the impressive Aidan Crowley (1) paved the way for a

comprehensive victory. By half time Templenoe were 4-8 to 0-6 ahead. Brian

Crowley completed his hat trick in the second half. The result is a welcome

morale boost ahead of the start of the County League in a fortnight’s time.

Templenoe scorers: Aidan Crowley (1-5) Brian Crowley(3-1, 2pen), Martin

Reilly (0-2), Sean Sheehan (1-0), Kieran McCarthy (0-1), Stephen O’Sullivan

(0-2) .