Kenmare Bay Swim Club excels at inter club trials

younger members attended the Kingdom interclub time trials, the very first experience for some of their junior members. Only a few weeks ago they were there to practice diving off the blocks for their first time so it was impressive they all went off the blocks for their first gala.

The club had ten athletes participate in three events each and they all performed brilliantly. Special mention to Sophie who calmed the nerves of her team mates during the day and really took on all her events with a great attitude and was the 6th fastest in her age group in Kerry in the 50m freestyle. Conor O’Donoghue only joined the club this term and had never stepped onto a diving block before but that didn’t stop him diving from the block and swimming into 4th place in his age group in Kerry.

All the swimmers performed to the best of their ability and came home with some hardware; Holly Dale with a silver and gold in 100m and 50m free, Tiernan Hayes with a gold in 50m backcrawl, Tadgh Clifford, Roxy Durkin and Branden Williamson with bronze in 50m free, Sam Moroney with silver in 50m free and bronze for 50m back, Mia O’ Donoghue with gold in 50m free and Cillian Meagher with his 3 golds!