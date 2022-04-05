Busy month at Inter Kenmare

Inter Kenmare FC’s Golf Classic event, the 4 Ball Champagne Scramble, takes place over the weekend of Friday March 25th and Saturday March 26th at Kenmare Golf Club. Prizes with a combined value of €2,000 are on offer, for the first, second and third-placed teams as well as ‘Longest drives’ and ‘Nearest the pins’. Entry is €200 per team. Golf club members can book through the usual BRS portal. For visiting teams, please call 064 664 1291 or 087 900 3865.

Nurturing talent.

The club is delighted to have played such a big role in the progress of a number of youngsters who have moved on to larger city and county teams.

Two outstanding and talented players, Yago Cornide and Sean Treyvaud both started out with Inter Kenmare’s Academy and are now playing for Kerry FC’s U17s.

The club also received a letter of thanks from Cork City FC after Rossa MacGearailt joined their U14s from Inter Kenmare. “The fact that he has joined our academy is a testament to the hard work, dedication and quality coaching that your club has put into developing their talent,” representatives of Cork City wrote.

Lotto

Inter Kenmare is fundraising for the future, and you can support your local soccer club by taking part in our online lotto, with a €5,000 jackpot up for grabs! Registration and playing is simple and easy at ourgrassroots.ie/club/interkenmare. Recent winners of our weekly €30 prize have been Ger Murphy, Patricia Power, Maire O’Sullivan and Hilda Crushell.