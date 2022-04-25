Susan O’Sullivan, Michael & Eleanor Connor – Scarteen Financial Brokers, participated in a TY Programme in association with Brokers Ireland; Future Financial Experts. After participating in an extensive training course Susan qualified to present the programme to TY students on Brokers Ireland’s behalf, the objective being to encourage students to manage money better. Every Tuesday for 4 weeks Susan presented the programme to TY students at Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine with modules that included managing your money, how to grow your money through savings and investments, and debt. Ending the course the students completed their own goals for the next 3 to 10 years armed with valuable knowledge about their financial futures.