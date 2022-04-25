Busy month at St John’s!

St. John’s National School

We were delighted with the successful turnout of our Parent’s Association Coffee Morning and Bake Sale and would like to thank everyone who supported us in this fundraising event! We also celebrated Daffodil Day 2022.

Pupils from 6th Class made their Confirmation on the 29th March. Saoirse and Dáithí Hussey were the lucky winners of our Easter Raffle and took home a beautiful Lorge Hamper. Well done!

Pupils took part in this year’s County Clean Up and we marked the retirement of Rosita McCarthy who has worked with us for the past thirteen years. We wish her a long and happy retirement!