Climate Change and Biodiversity leadership workshops great success

The final session of the Climate Change and Biodiversity leadership workshops with Transition Kerry was held earlier this month. The programme began in October 2020 and was extended due to the pandemic. Over the course of the project visits to Sneem, Peafield farm and various locations around Kenmare were held, outdoors as much as possible.

Activities included composting workshop, habitat surveying and creation, including tree planting and hedge pruning. Many topics were covered, encouraging us to think global and act local. This project was funded through LEADER, administered by SKDP and Maureen O’Donnell from SKDP joined the group for the final session.