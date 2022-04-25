All welcome to take part in citizen science

Come and learn how to engage in citizen science at events held on April 23rd, May 14th and June 25th on peninsula lands, hosted by Kenmare Tidy Towns. An outdoor workshop will take place, learning how to engage with nature. You will learn what is citizen science, how to identify bees, insects, plants, habitats and also steps that can be taken to restore habitats. Further details and registration on www.fetchcourses.ie/course/finder Application forms will also be available on the morning of the workshop.