Tahilla blitz the GAA!

Tahilla CNS took part in their first GAA blitz with team of seven made up of students from 3rd to 6th class and the entire class attending on the day as fantastic supporters. Congratulations to all the teams that took part and a special congratulations to Josh in 5th class who scored a brilliant goal for Team Tahilla!

The junior room’s favourite activity is going on nature hunts and, blessed with some sunny weather, we headed out in search of signs of Spring. The children found lots of exciting things such as spiders, birds, flying insects and daffodils, luckily it’s very easy to spot lots of wildlife here as our school ground is thriving with biodiversity.

We have begun planting some vegetables as part of our Green Schools Biodiversity and Food theme, with both classes busy bees in the garden. The senior class have planted new potatoes and the junior class have planted spring onions, radish, pumpkin, lettuce and peas. We are very lucky that we have our newly built greenhouse which was constructed by the parents out of recycled windows and hope to harvest our delicious fruit and veg at the end of June.

All classes came together to celebrate Pancake Tuesday with each student decorating their own pancake with fruit, sprinkles, cream and maple syrup. They were absolutely delicious!