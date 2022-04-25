Cllr Dan McCarthy reports

I would like to wish everyone a Happy Easter

We are now entering a very busy time on farms with lambing in full swing. I would like to encourage dog owners to keep dogs on leads when walking and to keep them in when not at home.

Congratulations to Blackwater womens group on celebrating their 20th Anniversary. They are a great addition to the community and do great work for so many.

Well done to the Kerry Team on winning the National League and especially to our own local players.

I have asked KCC to put a programme in place to encourage community gardens.

Registration for Darkness into Light has now opened online which will take place the morning of the 7th May at Kenmare Mart.

I have asked KCC for an update about extra parking for Kenmare for the Summer.

I am still awaiting a response from KCC on a start date for the footpath to Kilmuire.

I would like to thank everyone involved in the County clean up to get ready for this years Tidy Towns event.

Well done to everyone who took part in this climb here in Kenmare and all over Ireland.