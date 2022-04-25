Celine celebrates four happy hound years

“ Hi, my name is Celine O Connell and in case we don’t know each other, I am the owner of Kenmare Dog Grooming.

I am 4 years in business this month and it has flown by., probably because I love my job so much so I feel very lucky.

In my grooming business I deal with every dog on a one to one basis so they get my full, undivided attention. This works really well for the nervous or reactive dog as there are no other dogs around to create are active situation.

I use the Hownd Professional canine range which are 100% plant powered and totally cruelty free.

I groom all breeds of dogs from tiny to big. Full grooms and in between washs to make sure your pooch is looking it’s very best.

Based in Killaha East, I’m only a 5 minute drive from town and open from Monday to Saturday, and will accommodate evening appointments when necessary.

Please phone 087 2564405 to contact me to arrange a date for your grooming appointment. Looking forward to meeting you all – on two legs and four!”

Celine