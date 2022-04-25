Green Mile stretches forever!

Sherry FitzGerald Daly would like to thank all the families that participated in Adopt a Green Mile 2022. Thank you to the children and teachers in Lauragh and Realt na Mara national schools. Over 160 miles of road was covered collecting rubbish in Kenmare and surrounding areas, Blackwater, Bonane, Tuosist, Templenoe and Lauragh. Thank you to Noel Crowley in Kenmare Tidy Towns and John O’Sullivan in Kenmare Post office and Elaine Daly in Sherry FitzGerald Daly for their work co-ordinating this wonderful initiative.